Global Carbonates in Indonesia Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Foodservice consumption has been severely impacted in 2020 owing to the closures of some on-trade outlets during Indonesia’s large-scale social restrictions and social distancing measures. Furthermore, some consumers have only been buying food, leaving beverages, when ordering takeaways or deliveries. Carbonates sales in retail have also been in decline in 2020. In regard to soft drinks, people have tended to choose to consume lots of mineral water and also drinks that are high in vitamin C, in…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010262-carbonates-in-indonesia

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-household-vacuum-packaging-machines-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/industrial-fiber-laser-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-stabilizer-joints-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/somatotropin-deficiency-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Carbonates in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Both foodservice and retail sales fall as COVID-19 hits Indonesia

Leader retains its fizz during COVID-19 headwinds

Negative sugary image hampers prospects for carbonates

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

No shortcut back to pre-COVID-19 sales levels

Increasing health-awareness to keep blighting carbonates

Expansion in product range is needed to strengthen appeal

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105