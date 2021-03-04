Global Carbonates in Ireland Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

COVID-19 has had a considerable impact on carbonates in Ireland, in particular on the on-trade channel. The temporary closure of all foodservice outlets from March resulted in a steep decline in both on-trade volume and value sales in 2020. Sales of carbonates are highly dependent on their consumption at restaurants and bars, and COVID-19 led people to be more reluctant to frequent public places even after outlets reopened. Social distancing has remained in place in the on-trade channel, along w…
Euromonitor International's Carbonates in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Carbonates in Ireland
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 causes steep decline in on-trade sales, while off-trade volume sales grow
Coca–Cola still king of cola carbonates in 2020
Low and no sugar variants blur the distinction between carbonate variants
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sugar substitutes take the spotlight, and concern with caffeine continues
Private label expected to make steady gains in coming years
- commerce will become increasingly important into forecast period
….….continued
