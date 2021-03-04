All news

Global Carbonates in Ireland Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

COVID-19 has had a considerable impact on carbonates in Ireland, in particular on the on-trade channel. The temporary closure of all foodservice outlets from March resulted in a steep decline in both on-trade volume and value sales in 2020. Sales of carbonates are highly dependent on their consumption at restaurants and bars, and COVID-19 led people to be more reluctant to frequent public places even after outlets reopened. Social distancing has remained in place in the on-trade channel, along w…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Carbonates in Ireland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 causes steep decline in on-trade sales, while off-trade volume sales grow

Coca–Cola still king of cola carbonates in 2020

Low and no sugar variants blur the distinction between carbonate variants

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sugar substitutes take the spotlight, and concern with caffeine continues

Private label expected to make steady gains in coming years

  • commerce will become increasingly important into forecast period

….….continued

