Global Carbonates in Japan Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Carbonates sales have declined in both the off-trade and on-trade channels in 2020, with demand stalling as consumers have remained at home. To help control the spread of COVID-19 there were widespread closures seen in the foodservice channel, especially during the state of emergency, with this putting a significant dent in sales of carbonates. Furthermore, demand also fell due to the temporary closure of schools and colleges coupled with many employees working from home. Even as restrictions st…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Carbonates in Japan

Euromonitor International

December 2020



List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES



KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion puts a big dent in off-trade and on-trade sales

Online sales thrive while consumers turn to family-sized packs

Leading players target older audience with new product launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Carbonates should benefit from refreshing image, but health concerns will prevail

Premiumisation offers some potential as an occasional treat

Diversification could help to expand the consumer audience



….….continued

