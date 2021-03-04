All news

Global Carbonates in Malaysia Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Sales of carbonates have been impacted negatively since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Malaysia, both off-trade and on-trade, although they were in decline for much of the review period as well. As consumers have rushed to buy products that are beneficial to their health, especially their immune system, eg juices and herbal teas, carbonates have been marginalised further. Moreover, with decreases in disposable incomes arising from the pandemic, consumers are rationalising their expenditure to a gre…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

  • Carbonates in Malaysia
  • Euromonitor International
  • December 2020
  • List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
  • KEY DATA FINDINGS
  • 2020 IMPACT
  • Performance of carbonates is flattened further as pandemic hits sales
  • F&N adapts well to new online challenges, while Coca-Cola still leads NBO sales
  • Carbonates already facing challenges before COVID-19
  • RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
  • Foodservice sales will take a while to regain fizz
  • Company focus needs to switch to higher-potential areas as negative image of carbonates likely to persist
  • Lighter-sugar carbonates becoming more mainstream

….….continued

