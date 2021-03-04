All news

Global Carbonates in Mexico Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

With consumers staying at home from March 2020, when the government enforced nationwide restrictions and closed foodservice outlets, sales of carbonates increased. With consumers migrating from foodservice outlets to at-home consumption, carbonates is set to move from off-trade value growth of 5% in 2019 to 8% in 2020; however, on-trade volume will decline by 40%. Foodservice outlets were closed for three months across the country, with later openings determined by the pandemic situation of each…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010268-carbonates-in-mexico

 

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

  • December 2020
  • KEY DATA FINDINGS
  • 2020 IMPACT
  • COVID-19 restrictions increases home consumption, as price-sensitivity boosts sales of multipacks
  • New labelling regulations challenge sales of carbonates as the interest in health and wellness is boosted by COVID-19
  • Coca-Cola Mexico focuses on its health positioning to maintain its lead in 2020
  • RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
  • Recovery for on-trade sales from 2021, as consumers return to foodservice outlets
  • Labelling regulations and consumers concerns surrounding sugar content challenge sales
  • The health and wellness trend, boosted by COVID-19, shapes manufacturers new product developments

….….continued

