Global Carbonates in Mexico Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

With consumers staying at home from March 2020, when the government enforced nationwide restrictions and closed foodservice outlets, sales of carbonates increased. With consumers migrating from foodservice outlets to at-home consumption, carbonates is set to move from off-trade value growth of 5% in 2019 to 8% in 2020; however, on-trade volume will decline by 40%. Foodservice outlets were closed for three months across the country, with later openings determined by the pandemic situation of each…

Euromonitor International's Carbonates in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Carbonates in Mexico

December 2020



KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions increases home consumption, as price-sensitivity boosts sales of multipacks

New labelling regulations challenge sales of carbonates as the interest in health and wellness is boosted by COVID-19

Coca-Cola Mexico focuses on its health positioning to maintain its lead in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery for on-trade sales from 2021, as consumers return to foodservice outlets

Labelling regulations and consumers concerns surrounding sugar content challenge sales

The health and wellness trend, boosted by COVID-19, shapes manufacturers new product developments





