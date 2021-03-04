Global Carbonates in the Netherlands Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

The closure of cafés, bars and restaurants from the middle of March to the beginning of June had a marked impact on on-trade sales of carbonates, with sales also adversely affected by foodservice outlets having to operate with reduced capacities in order to maintain social distancing over the summer months. Moreover, cafés, restaurants and bars were closed again in October as the Netherlands witnessed a new spike in infections, and remained closed under a new “hard lockdown” running from mid-Dec…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010273-carbonates-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/collaborative-robots-cobots-applications-and-global-markets-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/portable-x-ray-devices-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rf-inductors-market-size-study-by-type-wire-wound-type-film-type-multilayer-type-and-by-application-mobile-phone-consumer-electronics-automotive-communication-systems-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-seawater-desalination-equipment-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Carbonates in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

January 2021



List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES



KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

On-trade sales hit hard by measures to contain COVID-19

Health and wellness trend exerts a growing influence

Leading brand manufacturers increase share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trend continues to pose significant challenge

Growing onus on generating value

Potential for the development of carbonates targeting adults



….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105