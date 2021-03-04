All news

Global Carbonates in the US Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

After many years of continuous off-trade volume decline, carbonates has returned to growth in this channel in 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19. More people worked and studied from home, which contributed to off-trade growth, whilst many consumers stockpiled at the beginning of the pandemic for fear of shortages. In addition, with the closure of foodservice outlets at various times of the year in various states, consumers increased their at-home consumption instead, absorbing some of the lost…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Carbonates in the US

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Carbonates faces a total volume decline due to COVID-19

Health and wellness trend accelerates, which affects category growth

Leading brands perform well as consumers turn to trusted references

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade and total volume sales will remain below pre-pandemic levels

Greater health concerns in the forecast period, accelerated by COVID-19

Innovation only likely in fortified/functional non-cola carbonates

