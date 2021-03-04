Global Carbonates in the US Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

After many years of continuous off-trade volume decline, carbonates has returned to growth in this channel in 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19. More people worked and studied from home, which contributed to off-trade growth, whilst many consumers stockpiled at the beginning of the pandemic for fear of shortages. In addition, with the closure of foodservice outlets at various times of the year in various states, consumers increased their at-home consumption instead, absorbing some of the lost…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010276-carbonates-in-the-us

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-eyeglass-lens-grinding-machine-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-product-type-manual-eyeglass-lens-edger-automatic-eyeglass-lens-edger-semi-automatic-eyeglass-lens-edger-by-application-optical-shop-eye-hospital-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sar-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast—2026-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-desktop-printers-market-size-study-by-type-needle-printers-inkjet-printers-laser-printers-by-application-household-use-commercial-use-industrial-use-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electrochromic-glass-market-size-study-by-materials-transition-metal-oxide-tmo-nanocrystal-viologen-polymer-reflective-hydride-by-product-windows-mirrors-displays-others-by-application-commercial-residential-transportation-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Carbonates in the US

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Carbonates faces a total volume decline due to COVID-19

Health and wellness trend accelerates, which affects category growth

Leading brands perform well as consumers turn to trusted references

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade and total volume sales will remain below pre-pandemic levels

Greater health concerns in the forecast period, accelerated by COVID-19

Innovation only likely in fortified/functional non-cola carbonates

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105