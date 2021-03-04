Global Carbonates Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

While maintaining a positive performance in 2020, the carbonates category in India nonetheless saw a considerable reduction in growth rates compared with 2019. The April-June quarter sees the greatest demand for carbonates in India. This, in conjunction with the fact that most consumption of carbonates in India occurs on the go or outside the home, and at a time when a significant number of foodservice outlets were not operational, only served to complicate the situation, and significantly reduc…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Carbonates in India

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 hits main carbonates consumption season, lockdown restrictions stifle demand outside the home

Key players adapt to changing demand trends arising from COVID-19

Coca-Cola and Pepsi extend ranges in challenging environment, smaller players see some share gains

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health factors to become increasingly important

Players in carbonates seek tax reduction

Small local players benefit from familiarity with local consumers’ preferences

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Leading Flavours for Non-cola Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 18 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

….continued

