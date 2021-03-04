All news

Global Carbonates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Carbonates remain hugely popular with Guatemalan consumers and it is traditional to drink carbonates with lunch. Pre-COVID-19 this trend was prevalent within workplaces, from construction workers through to office employees and, in 2020, the trend has simply switched to at-home consumption. Furthermore, due to foodservice closures and the prohibition of social gatherings and activities, there is a move towards larger pack sizes and multi-packs of carbonates for storage at home; whereas, within w…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Carbonates continues to see positive growth thanks to ongoing popularity to Guatemalan consumers
Stronger consumer focus on existing products leads to players cancelling new launches
Pepsi maintains its small lead on Coca-Cola, with both players active in charitable efforts in the country
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Players strategize to boost sales post-lockdown, with the return of new product developments
Reduced consumer spending power calls for a range of economical packaging sizes to meet all budgets
Recovery of on-trade set to boost carbonates as both accompaniments to meals and mixers for alcoholic drinks
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Carbonates by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

