Global Carbonates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Carbonates are a very popular drink among Kazakhstani consumers, enjoying a strong tradition of consumption and somewhat benefitting from COVID-19 measures in 2020. For example, the fact that travelling and international flights were prohibited led to consumers buying and consuming carbonates within the country, rather than purchasing them abroad. In addition, the quarantine period had a reasonably positive effect on retail volume sales as consumers bought carbonates to enjoy at home when they c…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200987-carbonates-in-kazakhstan

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fire-retarding-wood-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-loupes-market-size-study-by-type-through-the-lens-loupe-ttl-flip-up-loupe-galilean-loupe-prismatic-loupe-by-application-dental-clinics-hospitals-other-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-air-traffic-control-atc-market-size-study-by-component-hardware-software-system-air-traffic-control-airspace-management-air-traffic-flow-management-aeronautical-information-management-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/13-beta-glucan-synthase-inhibitor—pipeline-insight-2020—researchandmarketscom-2020-07-20

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for carbonates remains as consumers continue to enjoy at home

Health and wellness trend increasingly influences manufacturers’ portfolios

Association with good experiences leads to continued demand for carbonates during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economy brands to experience greater demand as purchasing power decreases

Boost expected in carbonates as consumers return to previous lifestyles

Multinationals set for quickest recovery due to greater budgets and high visibility

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105