Global Carbonates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Carbonates are a very popular drink among Kazakhstani consumers, enjoying a strong tradition of consumption and somewhat benefitting from COVID-19 measures in 2020. For example, the fact that travelling and international flights were prohibited led to consumers buying and consuming carbonates within the country, rather than purchasing them abroad. In addition, the quarantine period had a reasonably positive effect on retail volume sales as consumers bought carbonates to enjoy at home when they c…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for carbonates remains as consumers continue to enjoy at home
Health and wellness trend increasingly influences manufacturers’ portfolios
Association with good experiences leads to continued demand for carbonates during lockdown
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Economy brands to experience greater demand as purchasing power decreases
Boost expected in carbonates as consumers return to previous lifestyles
Multinationals set for quickest recovery due to greater budgets and high visibility
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020

