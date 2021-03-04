Global Carbonates Market Research Report 2021

The emergence of COVID-19 forced on-trade establishments to operate under strict new guidelines including social distancing measures which reduced footfall, as consumers grew increasingly cautious about visiting crowded public spaces due to fears over contracting the virus. This had a significant impact on demand for carbonates through this channel; fast food outlets for instance, one of the most popular on-trade locations for carbonates sales, experienced a significant drop in consumer visits a…

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tough days for on-trade channels during pandemic, resulting in greater off-trade demand due to home consumption

E-commerce gains strong share during pandemic as consumers head online

Pricing strategies adopted by leading players Coca-Cola and Lotte Chilsung

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade to show signs of recovery from 2021

Convenience stores adopt delivery services to widen consumer reach

Niche of tonic water/other bitters to continue to record strong growth

