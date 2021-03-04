Global Carbonates Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Off-trade volume sales of carbonates in 2020 will be boosted by COVID-19. There was a clear shift from on-trade to off-trade, as most consumers spent more time at home due to the closure of schools and workplaces and other restrictions. Furthermore, the closure of the Swedish border led to a reduction in cross-border shopping, boosting domestic demand for carbonates in Norway. On the other hand, social distancing had a negative effect by reducing drinking occasions.

Euromonitor International's Carbonates in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content:

Carbonates in Norway

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

With consumers spending more time at home, COVID-19 drives shift from on-trade to off-trade

Consumers shift from regular to low calorie cola carbonates in growing numbers

Coca-Cola European Partners Norge AS focuses on launching low-calorie products to protect its leadership position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing health consciousness will weigh on growth in off-trade volume demand for carbonated beverages

New product development will remain focused on reduced-sugar offerings, particularly for existing brands

COVID-19 will help to push e-commerce towards the mainstream

CATEGORY DATA

