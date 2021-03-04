Global Carbonates Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

COVID-19 regulations and limitations in Sweden have been the most relaxed in the EU, with no lockdown period installed, with entertainment businesses and foodservice outlets remaining open. For visits to restaurants, cafés and bars, consumers must make sure they are in a group of no more than eight, and they must remain 1 metre away from other guests. Despite venues remaining open, the fear of contracting COVID-19, with safety restrictions in place inside venues, has led to many consumers avoidi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011993-carbonates-in-sweden

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-animation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-5g-in-autonomous-vehicle-market-size-study-by-type-semi-autonomous-vehicle-autonomous-vehicle-by-application-transportation-defence-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/thailand-data-acquisition-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2034-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/inflammation-and-pain-post-cataract-surgery-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-26

Table Of Content:

Carbonates in Sweden

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

On-trade sales decline as consumers avoid public spaces, increasing sales for the off-trade

Sales of sugar-free options increase, as COVID-19 boosts the health and wellness trend

Lack of on-the-go consumption dampens share for convenience stores, as e-commerce sees an increase in sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery for on-trade sales from 2021, however, the economic recession and health trends challenge growth

New product developments focus on flavour and the health and wellness trend

Players focus on sustainability across the forecast period, communicating activities with consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued

Contact Details:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105