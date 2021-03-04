All news

Global Carbonates Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

COVID-19 had a huge impact on carbonates in Hong Kong, leading the category to experience a significant decline in value and volume terms in both retail and foodservice in 2020. In foodservice, sales of carbonates experienced a substantial loss thanks to a number of measures to fight the virus imposed by the Hong Kong government. In order to comply with the lockdown measures, on-trade outlets like cafeterias and restaurants were forced to reduce their business hours for eating-in and even close…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

Carbonates in Hong Kong, China
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
On-trade closures and decline in on-the-go consumption due to COVID-19 impact carbonates in 2020
COVID-19 causes a rethink in channel and usage occasion strategy
New product innovation to continuously bring novelty to consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand for overall carbonates is set to be sluggish
Importance of off-trade is expected to grow
Reduced sugar/sugar free options and tonic water will continue to gain traction
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020
Table 10 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2020-2025

…..Continued

