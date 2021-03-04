Global Coffee in Bulgaria Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Demand for off-trade coffee is increasing sharply in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning with the state of emergency and lockdown imposed in the early months of 2020, consumers now continue to drink more fresh and instant coffee as they spend more time at home working, studying, pursuing hobbies and/or simply whiling away the time. There were some instances of consumers, wary of coffee shortages, stockpiling coffee in the early months of 2020, but that period was brief and the r…

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010296-coffee-in-bulgaria

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nanoparticles-in-biotechnology-drug-development-and-drug-delivery-systems-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/surgical-sutures-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hot-rolled-structural-steel-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/glucocorticoid-receptor-gr-antagonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Coffee in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail volume and value sales rise as consumers drink more coffee at home during pandemic

Increased demand for coffee makers by home-bound consumers

Jacobs Douwe Egberts maintains in retail volume share in 2020 while Nestlé Bulgaria AD captures lead in value share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value sales of coffee expected to bounce back in 2022 and then post steady growth over the forecast period

Growth of e-commerce set to change distribution landscape over the forecast period

Demand for fresh ground coffee pods to outpace demand for standard fresh ground coffee over the forecast period

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105