Global Coffee in Norway Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

COVID-19 will lead to a significant shift in volume sales of coffee from the foodservice channel to retail. As a result, while the total volume – foodservice and retail – of coffee sales will decline during 2020, retail current value sales of coffee will rise for the first time in four years. Unlike many other governments, the Norwegian authorities allowed cafés, bars and restaurants to remain open throughout the spring, albeit with strict social distancing rules and reduced capacity. Nonetheles…

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Coffee in Norway

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 drives a shift in volume sales from foodservice to retail

Premiumisation trend intensifies, as consumers seek to recreate the café experience at home

Increased presence in fresh coffee beans helps Jacobs Douwe Egberts Norge AS protect its leadership position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased focus on quality will continue to drive premiumisation

Consumers will increasingly look for sustainability across the entire supply chain

On-trade recovery will only be partial, as retail premiumisation and increased working from home weigh on foodservice demand

