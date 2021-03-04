Global Coffee in Romania Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

The impacts of COVID-19 are shaping the performance of coffee in 2020. On one hand, restricted social occasions and closures of on-trade establishments such as cafés, coffee shops, bars, restaurants and canteens have severely impacted foodservice channels and led to steep declines; on the other hand, consumers have been spending more time at home and thus increased their coffee consumption in the home setting. Working from home trends have been particularly significant for this, with consumers d…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010305-coffee-in-romania

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-anticoagulant-reversal-drugs-market-size-study-by-drug-class-prothrombin-complex-concentrates-coagulation-factors-monoclonal-antibodies-phytonadione-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/water-treatment-aerators-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast—2026-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/neuronal-nitric-oxide-synthase-nnos-or-type-i-nos-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wood-plastic-composite-wpc-floorings-market-size-study-by-thickness-4mm-5mm-55mm-65-mm-8mm-end-use-sector-commercial-buildings-residential-buildings-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Coffee in Romania

Euromonitor International

December 2020



List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES



KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coffee sees boost in home consumption due to fewer social occasions and on-trade closures as a result of COVID-19

Speciality and taste trends emerging from at-home coffee consumption

Jacobs Douwe Egberts maintains its lead in coffee, thanks to myriad strengths of the multinational company

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Degree of price-sensitivity expected, but consumption set to remain high

Manufacturers prepare for economic challenges by offering economy brands

Foodservice faces continued challenges, with retail distribution shifts to discounters and e-commerce



….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105