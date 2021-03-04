Global Coffee in Sweden Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Although foodservice venues were not closed in Sweden, rules and regulations were put in place, including social distancing measures and limiting party numbers to eight and under. These measures, partnered with consumers ongoing fear of socialising in public, are set to result in a double-digit decline for foodservice in 2020.

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Coffee in Sweden

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail sales rise as coffee consumption moments within the home increase

Retail sales of standard fresh ground coffee records growth, breaking previous trends

Major players lose share to private label as price-sensitivity increases

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice recovers from 2021, whereas retail growth is slow across the forecast period

New product developments focus on seasonality, environmental issues and ethics

Convenience stores, forecourt retailers and e-commerce increase share over the forecast period

….….continued

