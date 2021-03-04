All news

Global Coffee Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Powder concentrates is faring better than liquid concentrates in 2020, with powder concentrates seeing small growth and liquid concentrates seeing declines in volume terms, and with powder concentrates also seeing stronger growth in value terms, despite being a cheaper product. The closures of schools, workplaces and foodservice establishments, plus restrictions on gatherings, means more people are preparing meals and beverages at home. Powder concentrates also benefits from ease of storage and…

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Powder concentrates fares better than liquid concentrates, due to lower price points and range of flavours available
Stock shortages seen in small retailers in towns with road blockades
Leading players maintain top places thanks to catering for consumer trends
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Volume growth to revert back to historic figures once lockdowns are lifted
Ongoing innovation expected over the forecast period
Lower consumer incomes benefit concentrates thanks to their affordable price points
CATEGORY DATA

…continued

