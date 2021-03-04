Global Coffee Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Coffee drinkers worried about the impact of COVID-19 on their coffee supply took to hoarding at the start of 2020. Sales of premium coffees, such as organic coffee and coffee pods, are performing particularly strongly. With the majority of coffee shops in Ireland closed and only allowed to sell takeaway coffees, along with all restaurants and pubs, consumers are making sure they have adequate home supply. The stockpiling abated as the end of the lockdown approached, but on average the growth in…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011766-coffee-in-ireland

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-grid-market-size-study-by-software-ami-grid-distribution-grid-network-grid-asset-grid-security-substation-automation-and-billing-cis-hardware-smart-meter-service-consulting-integration-and-support-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tongue-and-groove-pliers-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-steep-slope-roofing-materials-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-biopolymer-paint-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26-10175222

Table Of Content:

Coffee in Ireland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers hoard coffee at the start of lockdown, boosting volume sales

E-commerce performs strongly in 2020 as consumers turn to online shopping

Coffee pods hugely popular, but environmental concerns remain

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sustainability will be crucial into the forecast period

Unit price expected to rise in coming years

New technologies will transform coffee shops into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Fresh Ground Coffee Pods by Hard vs Soft: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

CHART 1 Hot Drinks Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Hot Drinks Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 14 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 15 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 16 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 17 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

…..Continued

Contact Details:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105