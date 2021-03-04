Global Coffee Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Coffee drinkers worried about the impact of COVID-19 on their coffee supply took to hoarding at the start of 2020. Sales of premium coffees, such as organic coffee and coffee pods, are performing particularly strongly. With the majority of coffee shops in Ireland closed and only allowed to sell takeaway coffees, along with all restaurants and pubs, consumers are making sure they have adequate home supply. The stockpiling abated as the end of the lockdown approached, but on average the growth in…
Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Content:
Coffee in Ireland
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers hoard coffee at the start of lockdown, boosting volume sales
E-commerce performs strongly in 2020 as consumers turn to online shopping
Coffee pods hugely popular, but environmental concerns remain
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sustainability will be crucial into the forecast period
Unit price expected to rise in coming years
New technologies will transform coffee shops into the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Retail Sales of Fresh Ground Coffee Pods by Hard vs Soft: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on hot drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for hot drinks?
CHART 1 Hot Drinks Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Hot Drinks Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 14 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 15 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 16 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 17 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020
…..Continued
