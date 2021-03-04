All news

Global Coffee Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

COVID-19 is expected to negatively impact both retail and foodservice volume, though the impact on retail volume will be significantly smaller. There was an increase in take-out coffee in the big cities such as Almaty and Nur-Sultan, but it will not be enough to save foodservice from a dramatic decline in volume sales. There is only expected to be a very slight increase in current retail value, due to a decrease in consumer purchasing power. Kazakhstan is largely dependent on oil and with global…

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

Coffee in Kazakhstan
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Decreasing purchasing power affects volume sales in both retail and foodservice
Multinational players dominate, but competition is offered by regional companies
Development of coffee culture supported by urbanisation and Western trends
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Value sales of coffee through foodservice will not recover in the short term
While instant coffee dominates, demand for fresh coffee increases as consumer appreciate higher quality
Growth across multiple channels expected during the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025

…..Continued

