Global Coffee Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

After seeing slow but stable total volume growth for most of the review period, in 2020 coffee has seen a slow decline as a result of COVID-19. However, whilst the on-trade channel has seen a significant decline, the off-trade channel has seen dynamic growth. Sales via foodservice outlets were severely affected during the lockdown in 2020, as all non-essential businesses were closed, which affected sales of all hot drinks, including coffee. In addition, there was lower footfall on reopening. Soc…

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content:

Coffee in Portugal

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dynamic off-trade volume growth unable to compensate for on-trade decline

Fresh ground coffee pods continues to lead off-trade volume growth

Agreement between Nestlé and Starbucks starts to affect the competitive landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade sales will take time to recover to pre-pandemic levels

Fresh coffee set to drive growth as it offers a premium experience

Differentiation and large pack sizes will remain important

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Fresh Ground Coffee Pods by Hard vs Soft: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

…..Continued

