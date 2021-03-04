Global Coffee Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

After seeing slow but stable total volume growth for most of the review period, in 2020 coffee has seen a slow decline as a result of COVID-19. However, whilst the on-trade channel has seen a significant decline, the off-trade channel has seen dynamic growth. Sales via foodservice outlets were severely affected during the lockdown in 2020, as all non-essential businesses were closed, which affected sales of all hot drinks, including coffee. In addition, there was lower footfall on reopening. Soc…
Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table Of Content:
Coffee in Portugal
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Dynamic off-trade volume growth unable to compensate for on-trade decline
Fresh ground coffee pods continues to lead off-trade volume growth
Agreement between Nestlé and Starbucks starts to affect the competitive landscape
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
On-trade sales will take time to recover to pre-pandemic levels
Fresh coffee set to drive growth as it offers a premium experience
Differentiation and large pack sizes will remain important
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Retail Sales of Fresh Ground Coffee Pods by Hard vs Soft: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on hot drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
…..Continued
