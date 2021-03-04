Global Coffee Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Consumers in Singapore have been increasingly seeking a better coffee experience with the term “café hopping” creating a buzz on social media. This trend has also been visible on the supply side with the opening of boutique roasters by big international chains or more niche and independent players. Consumers are looking for premium experiences for brunch and breakfast, often with freshly prepared coffee. During the circuit breaker introduced to stem the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), consumer…

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

Coffee in Singapore

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Steep fall in on-trade coffee consumption following circuit breaker leads to total volume sales decline

Shift from institutional consumption boosts retail volume sales as non-essential workers and teachers and students seek their daily coffee fix

Companies develop their e-commerce presence to widen their consumer reach and tap into additional sales opportunities during the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Instant standard coffee benefits from “War on Sugar” but instant coffee mixes remains highly popular as consumers enjoy sweet coffee taste

Revival of premiumisation anticipated as the economy recovers, although players need to offer broad range to cater to different consumer preferences and wallets

Smaller players focus on developing e-commerce arms to establish themselves before trying to penetrate large players’ store-based strongholds

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Fresh Ground Coffee Pods by Hard vs Soft: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2020-2025

…..Continued

