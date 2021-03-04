All news

Global Coffee Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Slovenia has a highly developed coffee drinking culture, which is tightly woven in to the societal fabric. In March the Slovenian government forced all restaurants and bars to close in an attempt to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Most businesses switched to remote working for their employees, where possible. This led to an unprecedented decline in coffee consumption via the foodservice channel. Instead, coffee consumption shifted to at-home, leading to a significant increase in retail sal…

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

Coffee in Slovenia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 leads to an unprecedentedly steep decline in foodservice volume sales of coffee while retail sales grow
Consumers and producers respond to the economic and sanitary situation with precautionary measures
Wide availability, new products and marketing keep Barcaffe top-of-mind
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Fresh ground coffee manufacturers tap into health and wellness trend
Instant coffee benefits from the convenience and premium trends
E-commerce is anticipated to gain in value share as consumer purchasing habits change
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued

