Global Concentrates in Argentina Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Powder concentrates remains by far the largest concentrates category in Argentina and saw an increase in demand in 2020 from low income consumers impacted by the ongoing financial crisis. The category continues to benefit from its reputation for representing good value for money. In response to rising unemployment and uncertainty over the future, consumers are looking for value for money from their beverages. This is highlighted by the fact that many Argentinians are downtrading from 100% juices…

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Concentrates in Argentina

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 crisis drives consumers towards cheaper powder concentrates

Liquid concentrates sales supported by popularity of amargos

Mondelez experiencing growing competition from smaller domestic players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Liquid concentrates slated for further sales declines

Economic crisis driving expansion of private label ranges

Growing competition from cheaper alternatives and tap water

….….continued

