Global Concentrates Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

While concentrates saw lower growth in 2020 than in 2019 as a result of COVID-19, the category nonetheless continued to perform relatively well. This was largely due to the economic value and low unit prices of these products. Demand was obviously impacted, however, as there was a clear reduction in consumption occasions, particularly outside the home. In order to drive sales, companies partnered with online delivery platforms to extend their products to consumers, and in some cases cost took a…
Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Concentrates in India
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Concentrates resist COVID-19 relatively well, delivery options may prove short-lived
Pioma Industries focuses on products’ healthier attributes
Ayurvedic products focus on ingredients, increase e-commerce availability
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Value positioning and versatility to underpin concentrates’ growth
Health factors to become increasingly important…
… but may represent a double-edged sword
CATEGORY DATA
Concentrates Conversions
Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for soft drinks?
CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
….continued
