Global Concentrates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The concentrates category is set to witness a sharp decline in 2020. Home seclusion and the wide availability of other soft drinks via e-commerce and bricks and mortar outlets make it difficult for concentrates to compete. Moreover, the main retail channel for both liquid concentrates and powder concentrates are hypermarkets and supermarkets. The outbreak of COVID-19 largely decreased the consumer flow in crowded retail channels, especially hypermarkets, leading to further pressure on the catego…
Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sharp decline for concentrates due to the pandemic and competition from other soft drinks categories
Liquid coffee concentrates may offer the category some hope
Mondelez China Inc maintains leadership in concentrates
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Long-term decline for concentrates
Rise of other categories threatens concentrates
Sales growth for local brands due to lower selling prices
CATEGORY DATA
Concentrates Conversions
Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020
…continued
