Global Concentrates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

COVID-19 has had extremely limited impact on concentrates in Kazakhstan in 2020, as the category tends to be unpopular and has been declining for several years. Powder concentrates, in particular, are considered outdated soft drinks that are not popular, despite still generally being available at traditional grocery retailers. Overall, the category remains poorly presented in stores, and there is a limited number of brands and flavours. Local consumers also perceive these drinks to be artificial…
Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Low demand for unhealthy, outdated concentrates in Kazakhstan
Plethora of small players under “others” lead
Development opportunity with health and wellness products limited
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Weak performance anticipated due to continued lack of interest
Concentrates unlikely to enter the unique/fresh taste trend
Concentrates to lose shares to flavoured bottled water
…continued
