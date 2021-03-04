Global Concentrates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Many lower-income Bolivian families drink powder concentrates daily at lunchtime, primarily because they are affordable options. The most popular players tend to provide a high dilution ratio, at a low price. As a result of these lower prices, concentrates will largely benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 overall, with both current value and volume sales growing notably. Regardless of the failing economy and reduced purchasing powers, consumers have been able to continue purchasing concent…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010960-concentrates-in-bolivia

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-battery-coating-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-e-merchandising-software-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fuel-antidetonant-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-steam-ejector-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Concentrates in Bolivia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Concentrates benefit from lower price point and increased consumption opportunities

Manufactures cater to the growing health and wellness trend by offering products with more fruit and added vitamins

Industrias Venado SA leads due to its offerings for all socioeconomic segments

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising unemployment rates and political tensions limit growth over the forecast period

Distribution shifts as consumers seek channels that offer a better value for money

Little innovation or product launches anticipated over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105