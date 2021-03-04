All news

Global Concentrates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Concentrates is expected to record a decline in both off-trade volume sales and off-trade value sales in 2020 as the category is not expected to benefit from the COVID-19 home seclusion or lockdown. This is primarily due to pre-COVID-19 trends affecting soft drinks as a whole, such as the convenience trend which is driving a preference for ready to drink formats, and the health and wellness trend which is driving a preference for soft drinks with higher nutritional value.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010970-concentrates-in-greece

 

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Concentrates in Greece

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Concentrates fails to reap the benefits of home seclusion

Category hit by COVID-19 closures of gyms and fitness centres

Liquid concentrates faces mounting pressure from health and wellness trends

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Trends to remain constant as COVID-19 has little effect on the category

Consumers set to hit the gyms as COVID-19 restrictions come to an end

Liquid concentrates to decline as product area lacks investment in the face of cross-category competition

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

