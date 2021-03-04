Global Concentrates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Powder concentrates remained by far the largest category of concentrates in Italy during 2020. Unlike in most other categories of soft drinks, including liquid concentrates, powder concentrates recorded a positive sales performance in retail volume and value terms over the course of the year. Indeed, the category benefited from the economic recession that flowed from the COVID-19 pandemic as the reputation that powder concentrates have for representing good value for money stood the category in…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010971-concentrates-in-italy

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-roadside-drug-testing-devices-market-size-study-by-type-breathalyzer-intoxilyzer-by-substances-drugs-alcohol-by-sample-type-saliva-sweat-urine-others-by-end-users-highway-police-drug-enforcement-agencies-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-estradiol-transdermal-system-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-diesel-fuel-cetane-improvers-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-military-robots-market-size-study-by-platform-land-robots-marine-robots-and-airborne-robots-by-application-intelligence-surveillance-and-reconnaissance-isr-search-and-rescue-combat-support-transportation-eod-mine-clearance-firefighting-and-others-by-mode-of-operation-human-operated-and-autonomous-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Concentrates in Italy

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Powder concentrates remains the largest category as strong growth is recorded

Retail sales of liquid concentrates stagnate despite shift towards at-home lifestyles

Innovation in liquid concentrates focuses mainly on reduced sugar variants

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Liquid concentrates slated for further sales declines

Powder concentrates set to face stronger competition from RTD tea

Powder concentrates expected to continue benefiting from the economic recession

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105