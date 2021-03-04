All news

Global Concentrates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In 2020, some households have been struck with lower income during the COVID-19 lockdown, and throughout the remainder of the year as well, as some have lost their jobs or had their income cut down. Furthermore, some consumers have begun efforts to economise their purchases as they await worsening economic times. Therefore, in 2020 liquid concentrates emerged as a cheap option for the preparation of soft drinks. In the Czech Republic, the tap water is of high-quality, allowing consumers to easil…

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Liquid concentrates emerge as an economical option to Czech consumers who are struggling with lowered disposable incomes in 2020

Liquid concentrates perform better while powder concentrates continue to decline in 2020

Domestic players continue to lead in 2020 with their high quality and healthy concentrates offerings

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The unstable economic situation will support growth of concentrates for the first couple years of the forecast period

Premiumisation trend will continue to thrive in concentrates

Powder concentrates set to lose popularity over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

