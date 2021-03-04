Global Concentrates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In 2020, some households have been struck with lower income during the COVID-19 lockdown, and throughout the remainder of the year as well, as some have lost their jobs or had their income cut down. Furthermore, some consumers have begun efforts to economise their purchases as they await worsening economic times. Therefore, in 2020 liquid concentrates emerged as a cheap option for the preparation of soft drinks. In the Czech Republic, the tap water is of high-quality, allowing consumers to easil…
Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Content:
Concentrates in the Czech Republic
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Liquid concentrates emerge as an economical option to Czech consumers who are struggling with lowered disposable incomes in 2020
Liquid concentrates perform better while powder concentrates continue to decline in 2020
Domestic players continue to lead in 2020 with their high quality and healthy concentrates offerings
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The unstable economic situation will support growth of concentrates for the first couple years of the forecast period
Premiumisation trend will continue to thrive in concentrates
Powder concentrates set to lose popularity over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Concentrates Conversions
Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
……Continuned
