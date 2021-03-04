Global Concentrates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Concentrates in Belarus will continue to be entirely dominated by powder concentrates, with kisel (berry concentrate) being the main type. In 2020, powder concentrates will record a slowdown in volume growth, partly because kisel continued to be seen by many young urban dwellers as an old-fashioned product. Indeed, powder concentrates lacks modern products which could attract young Belarusians. A static variety of products offered by the two major local players, Krinitsa and Lidkon, also have no…

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Concentrates in Belarus

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Kisel continues to be popular amongst elderly consumers due to low unit prices

Elderly consumers avoid high-risk places such as supermarkets and hypermarkets amidst the pandemic

Concentrates are not sold via the foodservice industry

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Powder concentrates proves exempt from the impact of the complicated economy due to its low unit price

Manufacturers must adapt healthier versions of kisel in order to maintain consumer demand

Lack of promotional activity continues to limit volume growth

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

