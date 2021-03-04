Global Concentrates Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Concentrates in Hungary underwent rejuvenation during the review period, with the launch of new flavours and no-sugar concentrates helping to attract consumers to the area. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this trend has strengthened, with concentrates perfectly fitting the needs of consumers looking to make less frequent purchases of large quantities of daily consumer goods. Consumers typically prefer to choose one or two different concentrates flavours which they can dilute at home to make a refr…
Concentrates in Hungary
Euromonitor International
December 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Falling disposable incomes boost interest in traditionally popular concentrates
Exotic and unusual tastes becoming increasingly popular
No innovative products and formats help local players gain sales share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sluggish recovery from pandemic expected for foodservice concentrates
Growing awareness among consumers to further fuel demand
Distribution of powder concentrates to further narrow over forecast period
