Global Concentrates Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Retail volume sales of concentrates slightly improved due to the surge in demand under the COVID-19-induced stay-at-home trend. To fight the virus, lockdown, quarantine and social distancing were imposed by the Hong Kong government. Consumers therefore stayed at home for much of 2020, resulting in a demand surge for at-home-focused categories like concentrates. Also, because of the COVID-19 measures, consumers needed to rely on off-trade channels for most of their soft drinks purchases, includin…

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content:

Concentrates in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Concentrates grows thanks to the stay-at-home trend under COVID-19

Liquid concentrates remains dominant

Powder concentrates gets a boost in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for concentrates set to be sluggish with a consumer switch to juice and flavoured bottled water

Vinegar-based drinks to remain popular

Power concentrates expected to decline due to a shift to convenient RTD beverages

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

…..Continued

