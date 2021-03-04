Global Concentrates Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

All news

Retail volume sales of concentrates slightly improved due to the surge in demand under the COVID-19-induced stay-at-home trend. To fight the virus, lockdown, quarantine and social distancing were imposed by the Hong Kong government. Consumers therefore stayed at home for much of 2020, resulting in a demand surge for at-home-focused categories like concentrates. Also, because of the COVID-19 measures, consumers needed to rely on off-trade channels for most of their soft drinks purchases, includin…

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

Concentrates in Hong Kong, China
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Concentrates grows thanks to the stay-at-home trend under COVID-19
Liquid concentrates remains dominant
Powder concentrates gets a boost in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand for concentrates set to be sluggish with a consumer switch to juice and flavoured bottled water
Vinegar-based drinks to remain popular
Power concentrates expected to decline due to a shift to convenient RTD beverages
CATEGORY DATA
Concentrates Conversions
Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for soft drinks?
CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
MARKET DATA

…..Continued

