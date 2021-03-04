Global Dinner RTE Foods Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report studies the Dinner RTE Foods market, RTE Foods refers to Ready-to-eat Foods.

Ready to eat meal products are often referred to as “convenience food”, for the convenience they provide to the hectic life of people. They are readymade food or almost readymade food that just requires boiling. Depending on the process of production and packaging, they

are segmented into canned food, frozen food and chilled food. And because the major drivers of the market aren’t specific to any region but are globally influencing the market, hence ready to eat meal products market is fast growing uphill and has become the largest market in food industry globally.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dinner RTE Foods in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Dinner RTE Foods Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Dinner RTE Foods Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Italy Dinner RTE Foods Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Dinner RTE Foods Market 2019 (%)

The global Dinner RTE Foods market was valued at 104810 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 131040 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. While the Dinner RTE Foods market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dinner RTE Foods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dinner RTE Foods production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Dinner RTE Foods Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Dinner RTE Foods Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Frozen Dinner RTE Foods

Chilled Dinner RTE Foods

Canned Dinner RTE Foods

Italy Dinner RTE Foods Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Dinner RTE Foods Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Dinner RTE Foods Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Dinner RTE Foods Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Dinner RTE Foods Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Italy Dinner RTE Foods Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nestle

Unilever

Kraft Heinz

McCain Foods Limited

General Mills

Sigma Alimentos

Greencore Group

Campbell Soup

ConAgra

The Schwan Food

Tyson Foods

Pinnacle Foods

Smithfield Foods

Hormel Foods

JBS

Nomad Foods

Fleury Michon

2 Sisters Food Group

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dinner RTE Foods Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Dinner RTE Foods Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Dinner RTE Foods Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Dinner RTE Foods Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Dinner RTE Foods Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Dinner RTE Foods Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dinner RTE Foods Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Dinner RTE Foods Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Dinner RTE Foods Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Dinner RTE Foods Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Dinner RTE Foods Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dinner RTE Foods Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Dinner RTE Foods Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dinner RTE Foods Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Dinner RTE Foods Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dinner RTE Foods Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Frozen Dinner RTE Foods

4.1.3 Chilled Dinner RTE Foods

4.1.4 Canned Dinner RTE Foods

4.2 By Type – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Hypermarket/Supermarket

5.1.3 Independent Retailers

5.1.4 Convenience Stores

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Dinner RTE Foods Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Nestle

6.1.1 Nestle Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Nestle Business Overview

6.1.3 Nestle Dinner RTE Foods Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Nestle Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Nestle Key News

6.2 Unilever

6.2.1 Unilever Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Unilever Business Overview

6.2.3 Unilever Dinner RTE Foods Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Unilever Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Unilever Key News

6.3 Kraft Heinz

6.3.1 Kraft Heinz Corporate Summary

….continued

