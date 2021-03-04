Global Dinner RTE Foods Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report studies the Dinner RTE Foods market, RTE Foods refers to Ready-to-eat Foods.

Ready to eat meal products are often referred to as “convenience food”, for the convenience they provide to the hectic life of people. They are readymade food or almost readymade food that just requires boiling. Depending on the process of production and packaging, they

are segmented into canned food, frozen food and chilled food. And because the major drivers of the market aren’t specific to any region but are globally influencing the market, hence ready to eat meal products market is fast growing uphill and has become the largest market in food industry globally.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dinner RTE Foods in UK, including the following market information:

UK Dinner RTE Foods Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Dinner RTE Foods Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

UK Dinner RTE Foods Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in UK Dinner RTE Foods Market 2019 (%)

The global Dinner RTE Foods market was valued at 104810 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 131040 million by 2026, at a CAGR

of 5.7% during the forecast period. While the Dinner RTE Foods market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dinner RTE Foods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dinner RTE Foods production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Dinner RTE Foods Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Dinner RTE Foods Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Frozen Dinner RTE Foods

Chilled Dinner RTE Foods

Canned Dinner RTE Foods

UK Dinner RTE Foods Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Dinner RTE Foods Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Dinner RTE Foods Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Dinner RTE Foods Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Dinner RTE Foods Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total UK Dinner RTE Foods Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nestle

Unilever

Kraft Heinz

McCain Foods Limited

General Mills

Sigma Alimentos

Greencore Group

Campbell Soup

ConAgra

The Schwan Food

Tyson Foods

Pinnacle Foods

Smithfield Foods

Hormel Foods

JBS

Nomad Foods

Fleury Michon

2 Sisters Food Group

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dinner RTE Foods Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Dinner RTE Foods Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Dinner RTE Foods Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Dinner RTE Foods Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Dinner RTE Foods Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Dinner RTE Foods Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dinner RTE Foods Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Dinner RTE Foods Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Dinner RTE Foods Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Dinner RTE Foods Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Dinner RTE Foods Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dinner RTE Foods Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Dinner RTE Foods Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dinner RTE Foods Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Dinner RTE Foods Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dinner RTE Foods Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Dinner RTE Foods Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Frozen Dinner RTE Foods

4.1.3 Chilled Dinner RTE Foods

4.1.4 Canned Dinner RTE Foods

4.2 By Type – UK Dinner RTE Foods Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Dinner RTE Foods Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Dinner RTE Foods Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Dinner RTE Foods Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Dinner RTE Foods Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Dinner RTE Foods Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Dinner RTE Foods Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Dinner RTE Foods Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Dinner RTE Foods Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Dinner RTE Foods Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Hypermarket/Supermarket

5.1.3 Independent Retailers

5.1.4 Convenience Stores

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – UK Dinner RTE Foods Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Dinner RTE Foods Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Dinner RTE Foods Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Dinner RTE Foods Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Dinner RTE Foods Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Dinner RTE Foods Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Dinner RTE Foods Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Dinner RTE Foods Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Dinner RTE Foods Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

….continued

