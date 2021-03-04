Global Edible Oils in Egypt Market Research Report 2021

Edible oils is expected to see a boost in retail volume growth as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the forced closure of all foodservice outlets meant a sharp decline in foodservice volumes, with

edible oils being a key ingredient for many eateries throughout the country, retail volume growth will increase considerably, with more people cooking at home throughout the COVID-19 crisis. The category as a whole benefitted from a wave of panic buying as Egypt went into lockdown as people r…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Egypt

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home cooking and e-commerce raise sales of edible oils in 2020, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic

Arma Food Industries benefits from its multiple brands, maintaining its lead in 2020

Alwadi remains the leading name in olive oil

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Moderate retail volume growth as high unit price increases push current value growth

High unit prices continue to compromise demand for olive oil

Sunflower oil benefits from low prices and versatility

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

….continued

