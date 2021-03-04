All news

Global Edible Oils in Guatemala Market Research Report 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Edible Oils in Guatemala Market Research Report 2021

Edible oils is anticipated to experience stronger current value and retail volume growth in 2020 than was seen in 2019. The strong growth in 2020 is in part a result of COVID-19 restrictions including lockdown

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051935-edible-oils-in-guatemala

and nightly curfews. Due to these government restrictions that lasted throughout most of 2020 after March, many people were forced to stay home and as a result increased their at home cooking habits. Since more meals are expected to be made at home in Guatemala, edible oils is therefore ex…

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fiberglass-resin-market-masksresearch-report-2020-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wheat-fibres-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-06

influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fire-and-gas-detection-system-2021-market-segmentationapplicationtechnology-market-analysis-research-report-to-2025-2021-01-08

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/high-intensity-artificial-sweeteners-market-global-share-size-trends-and-growth-analysis-forecast-to-2021-2026-2021-01-13

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Guatemala
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown restrictions create more time for cooking at home boosting the sales of edible oils in 2020
Increased health awareness supports growth of soy and olive oil
ompanies donate products to support local consumers in 2020, while Alimentos Ideal continues to lead
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Price will continue dictating purchasing decisions for Guatemalan consumers in the forecast period
Strong online presence will become increasingly important over the forecast period
Contraband continues to threaten the development of edible oils in Guatemala
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

  ….continued

Contact Details :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Surface Cleaning Products Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2026

nikhil

The Report “Surface Cleaning Products Market” provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2024. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making. According to HJ Research’s study, the global Surface Cleaning Products market is estimated to be valued at XX Million US$ in 2019 […]
All news

Solar Cookers Market 2021: Global Trends, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Credible Markets

Request Download Sample The recent report on “Solar Cookers Industry Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding […]
All news

Global Wood Preservative Market 2021 In Worldwide See Major Growth For The Next Few Years | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

InForGrowth has added Latest Research Report on Wood Preservative Market 2021 Future Growth Opportunities, Development Trends, and Forecast 2026. The Global Wood Preservative Market market report cover an overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, companies & regions. This report describes overall Wood Preservative Market size by analyzing historical data and […]