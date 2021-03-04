Global Edible Oils in the US Market Research Report 2021

One of the biggest shifts in consumer behaviour stemming from COVID-19 has been the rapid rise in home cooking. Due to COVID-19, foodservice outlets have been forced to limit their operations in most states while many Americans have tried to limit their trips outside
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051976-edible-oils-in-the-us
of the home. As such, many consumers avoided eating out during 2020 and chose instead to cook at home. As edible oils and especially olive oil are a significant part of many Americans’ preferred ingredients when preparing meals at h…
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aircraft-engine-ceramic-matrix-composite-cmc-market-report-2020-2021-02-27
Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/impact-of-covid-19-outbreak-on-automobile-hub-bearing-unit-market-2020-technology-share-demand-opportunity-projection-analysis-forecast-outlook-2026-2020-04-27
influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/otc-braces-support-industry—treatment-outlook-analysis-research-review-to-2025-2021-01-08
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hemp-protein-market-2021-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth–analysis-to-2026-2021-01-13
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Edible Oils in the US
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Increase in home cooking and home baking drives demand for edible oils in 2020
Health and wellness front and centre
Shifting distribution landscape as COVID-19 impacts shopping behaviour
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Focus on healthy eating set to sustain strong demand for olive oil
Foodservice sales of edible oils will recover quickly
Private label’s advantage could grow as the economy comes under pressure
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020
….continued
Contact Details :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/