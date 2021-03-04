Global Energy Drinks in Belgium Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

summary
Overall off-trade volume sales improved in 2020, rising by 7% compared to 2019’s 3% rise, while current value sales rose by 9% compared to 8% in 2019. In foodservice, however, the drop was substantial, though the base is small. Following consistently positive growth throughout the review period, foodservice volume sales took a 43% dive in 2020, while current value growth declined by 42%.
Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Energy Drinks in Belgium
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Off-trade sales do well in 2020, while on-trade sales dive deep from a small base
Fast growth in the off trade fails to compensate for on-trade losses
Trend towards naturalness strengthens smaller brands’ presence and boosts sales of Unilever’s Yula
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Retail sales to slow from 2021, while off-trade sales will surge before calming
Pessimistic outlook for Coca-Cola Energy, but flavoured variants set to continue to gain ground
Energy drinks holds significant potential for development in line with rising health awareness and trends towards naturalness
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
