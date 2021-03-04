All news

Global Energy Drinks in Netherlands Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Total energy drinks volume sales have remained stable during the COVID-19 crisis. Although energy drinks products are popular in bars and nightclubs, the loss in on-trade volumes due to the closure and restricted operations of such outlets was offset by increased demand through off-trade channels. Energy drinks have largely been able to avoid the negative influence of the sugar debate, as they are not positioned as beverages which are consumed to quench thirst, but are perceived as products with…

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Energy Drinks in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

January 2021

 

