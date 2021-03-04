Global Energy Drinks in Netherlands Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

summary

Total energy drinks volume sales have remained stable during the COVID-19 crisis. Although energy drinks products are popular in bars and nightclubs, the loss in on-trade volumes due to the closure and restricted operations of such outlets was offset by increased demand through off-trade channels. Energy drinks have largely been able to avoid the negative influence of the sugar debate, as they are not positioned as beverages which are consumed to quench thirst, but are perceived as products with…

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Energy Drinks in the Netherlands

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Off-trade growth offsets on-trade decline in 2020

Shift in character of retail demand

Red Bull maintains share growth as it responds quickly to the COVID-19 crisis

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth opportunities, but there is likely to be a shift in the nature of demand

Reduced sugar energy drinks to gain share

Challenges ahead

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

