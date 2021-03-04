All news

Global Energy Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In 2020, energy drinks is continuing to change its product positioning, with manufacturers aiming to associate the product with appealing taste and positive emotions, similar to carbonates. Historically energy drinks have been consumed to boost energy levels as well as used as an ingredient in cocktails. However, manufacturers are encouraging consumers to see energy drinks as an indulgent drink that can be consumed on its own. The category will record dynamic growth in 2020, as consumers opted t…

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

