Global Energy Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The off-trade channel consolidated its position as the major source of sales of energy drinks in 2020, as the circuit breaker designed to stem the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) forced the closure of foodservice establishments. While this caused a slump in on-trade sales, off-trade volume and current value sales growth over 2020 as a whole is expected to be significantly slower than in 2019. This is mainly because the operations of the key consumer group for energy drinks in Singapore, constru…

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Disruption to construction and the supply of construction workers slows growth in energy drinks

Reduced and no sugar variants enjoy wider distribution and acceptance as consumers seek alternatives to sugar laden drinks

TC Pharmaceutical Industry appeals to health-conscious and younger audiences to avoid maturity and consolidate dominance

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Reduced sugar variants is the industry’s answer to the government’s “War on Sugar”

Energy drinks companies look to premium solutions to drive value in the category

Repositioning set to play an important role in promoting wider consumption occasions for a wider audience

…continued

