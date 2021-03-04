Global Energy Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Although off-trade volume sales are expected to record modest growth in 2020, energy drinks are predominantly consumed outside of the home, and on-the-go. As a result, the national lockdown is expected to significantly impact demand for energy drinks in 2020. This is due to restricted movement and home seclusion. As consumers are less active and travel less, there is less of a demand for energy drinks.
Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 restrictions set to hinder on-the-go consumption
On-trade sales will be hit hard by COVID-19 closures as Red Bull suffers the worst losses
Health and wellness trends are key to product development in energy drinks
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
On-trade sales to recover with the end of COVID-19 restrictions
Free movement will revive impulse purchasing
Health and wellness to drive product development in energy drinks
