Global Energy Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Energy drinks is predicted to record volume and value sales growth in 2020 and continue to perform stronger than larger and more mature soft drinks categories. However, lower growth for energy drinks volume sales is expected in 2020 compared to 2019, due to a decline in demand for on-the go soft energy-boosting drinks. As a result of consumers’ home confinement during the COVID-19 crisis, sales via convenience stores, retail kiosks and vending machines have been severely negatively impacted.

Euromonitor International's Energy Drinks in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Reduced on-the-go consumption leads to lower growth

Health concerns prompts rection from manufacturers and retailers

Major players focus on reduced sugar and natural ingredients

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Expected slowdown compounded by the aftermath of COVID-19 crisis

Recent products highlight both the growth potential and the limitations of energy drinks

Sugar content and other health related concerns expected to remain major topics

