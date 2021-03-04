All news

Global Energy Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Energy drinks sees different impacts from COVID-19 in 2020. On the one hand, sales though on-trade channels have ceased due to the closures of nightclubs and bars, where energy drinks are used as mixers with alcohol. For example, Red Bull and vodka. However, sales through these channels were not particularly high pre-COVID-19, as such drinks tended to be limited to young adult, high-income consumers who follow international trends. On the other hand, consumers have been seeking energy drinks as…

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

2020 IMPACT
Energy drinks sees a blow from on-trade closures, but a switch to at-home consumption with young professionals working from home
Trend for lower prices and wider retail availability continues
Domestic player Alimentos Maravilla SA maintains its strong lead with Raptor
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Energy drinks to bounce back with a return to nightclubs and bars
Lower price points remain crucial for growth in energy drinks
Developments in low- and no-sugar variants expected amongst lower priced brands

