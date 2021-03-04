Global Energy Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Energy drinks has demonstrated very strong growth over the course of the review period as the category gained ground in Ecuador. Review period growth was predominantly driven by the introduction of inexpensive brands in Ecuador, such as Vive 100 by Quala Ecuador SA, which is primarily distributed through street vendors at traffic lights. This has contributed to the rapid growth of energy drinks and has also resulted in considerable brand exposure for Vive 100.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011015-energy-drinks-in-ecuador

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-microserver-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/north-america-wood-plastic-composites-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2041-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-total-fluid-management-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-taurine-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Energy Drinks in Ecuador

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth slows following implementation of national lockdown restrictions

On-trade sales suffer drastic losses as night-time venues face longer closures

Unemployment hits category hard as consumers save their money

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The revival of nightlife will boost recovery

Health and wellness claims will determine product development in the coming years

Convenience factor to boost sales as life returns to normal after COVID-19

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105