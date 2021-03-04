Global Energy Drinks Market Research Report 2021

Prior to the pandemic, energy drinks was showing impressive growth due to the on-the-go trend with items even being sold at traffic lights in the streets of the main cities. Nonetheless, energy drinks is expected to see a sharp decline in response to the pandemic in both volume and current value terms. As its consumption heavily relies on physical activity and impulse purchases, lockdown has interfered with consumption opportunities, as consumers have had less of a need for energy drinks if they…

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Energy Drinks in Bolivia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown reduces demand for energy drinks as consumers partake in less physical activity

Red Bull continues to be leading energy drink thanks to its worldwide high-quality reputation

Local brands intensify the competitive landscape with strategic pricing

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow recovery for energy drinks as consumers return to pre pandemic routines, nonetheless, price-sensitivity remains key

Reopening of clubs and bars kickstarts recovery for on-trade energy drinks sales

Illicit trade poses a threat as consumers are drawn to the significantly lower prices

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

