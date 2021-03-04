All news

Global Energy Drinks Market Research Report 2021

The impact of the virus and the government’s response to it is are set to stall volume sales growth of energy drinks in the Dominican Republic. On-trade demand has been hit very hard, after foodservice outlets including cafés, bars and restaurants were closed for all business except takeaway and home delivery in mid-March. However, volume sales of energy drinks through these channels are a limited part of sales on the country, and although the decline in sales has added to the downward pressure…

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Energy Drinks in Dominican Republic

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Fall in foot traffic and impulse sales during lockdown slows demand for energy drinks, although second half of year sees recovery

Poor image of energy drinks set to spread further in wake of virus

Informal energy drinks sales hit hard by lockdown, consumer anxiety

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade reopening offers potential for new positioning

Leading brands under threat from cheaper imports, although demand is resilient

Product development may help energy drinks sidestep negative press

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

